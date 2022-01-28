Delhi: Jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana’s associate shot dead

An associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana was shot dead by three armed assailants in the Outer-North district’s Alipur area on Thursday night.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the gang members of slain gangster Jitender Gogi were responsible for the killing. 18 bullets were shot at the deceased. CCTV cameras have captured the incident which shows three unidentified assailants came on a bike, shot the victim, and fled.

DCP (Outer-North district) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “Three PCR calls were received at around 10.44 pm on Thursday night informing that some unknown persons have shot a man. The deceased, identified as Pramod Sing, was taken to Max hospital in Haidarpur where he was declared brought dead. We found nine empty cartridges at the crime scene.”

He added, “The body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. Whether it is a case of gang rivalry or personal enmity can be known only after the investigation is complete. Pramod was involved in the escape of gangster Amit Bhura from police custody and was earlier arrested by the special cell as well.”

In September, two armed men, posing as lawyers, had killed gangster Gogi inside Rohini district court before being gunned down by police personnel. They were hired by gangster Sunil Maan, alias Tillu Tajpuriya and Kala, who is an associate of Neeraj Bawana.