Delhi: Jailed gangster forges father’s Covid report to get bail

In 2015, Yogesh alias Tunda, alleged to be a sharp shooter of gangster Gogi's gang, was arrested from near Mukarba Chowk.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery against Yogesh alias Tunda, an associate of jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, for moving an application seeking his interim bail before a Delhi court by submitting a forged Covid-19 positive report of his father.

Police found during verification that his counsel had filed a forged report to get him out of Tihar jail on bail.

In 2015, Yogesh alias Tunda, alleged to be a sharp shooter of gangster Gogi’s gang, was arrested from near Mukarba Chowk. He was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head and was involved in a number of murder, car jacking and attempt to murder cases. On January 21, 2015, he along with his associates Gogi and Jarnail had allegedly shot one Deepak in broad daylight in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, after which he shifted to his native village in Alipur.

An FIR has been registered at the Special Cell after police received a complaint from Inspector Sanjay Gupta. “The accused, Yogesh alias Tunda, in judicial custody in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), had filed an application through his counsel on May 28 seeking interim bail on the ground that his father was Covid positive. A Covid positive report of a lab was also submitted along with a vakalatnama signed by his advocate and Yogesh, attested by Deputy Superintendent (central jail no 4),” Gupta states in his complaint.

Gupta further states, “During verification of medical documents, an original report with the patient ID and sample ID was procured from the lab on May 28. On perusal of both the reports, it was found that the Covid positive report, filed with the interim bail application, is forged, whereas the actual Covid report is negative. It was further found that the mobile number mentioned in the forged Covid report and mobile number in the genuine report are different. A reply along with the genuine Covid report was filed before the vacation judge at Patiala House Court on May 28. On May 29, Additional District Judge Munish Markan passed the order and sought a written explanation from the defence counsel and deferred the matter for June 7 for listing before the court concerned.”

“On June 7, defence counsel filed his explanation, and besides mentioning the circumstances of the matter, he also disclosed the source of the document as one Gaurav, a resident of Alipur. After considering the facts and circumstances of the case, ASJ Parveen Singh passed an order mentioning that, ‘Prime facie, cognizable offences have been committed and apparently there was a conspiracy to commit these offences which needs detailed investigation. The matter be accordingly brought to the notice of the Delhi Police Commissioner to take necessary action’,” he said.