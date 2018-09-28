Delhi: Jailed former MLA’s wife was in SUV outside hospital, helped him flee, say cops

Rambeer Shokeen was on his way to Safdarjung hospital. Rambeer Shokeen was on his way to Safdarjung hospital.

A day after former MLA from Mundka, Rambeer Shokeen, escaped from the Safdarjung Hospital, initial investigation has revealed that “his wife helped him escape” from the custody of Baghpat police, said police.

According to police, Shokeen’s wife was aware about his visit to the hospital, and was waiting with his associates in two SUV cars. “After reaching the hospital, the police personnel were told that the doctor was in the operation theatre, following which they were asked to wait. Shokeen needed support while walking, and he requested the personnel to let him speak to his wife for some time,” said a senior police officer.

“The personnel were standing in front of them while they were sitting on a bench. Within minutes, they both disappeared… His wife had come with his associates in two SUVs. Their last location was traced to Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Police has now asked their counterparts in Baghpat police to provide a list of all the persons who visited Shokeen inside Baghpat jail in the last six months,” said the officer.

DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said, “We’re looking for Shokeen and his wife…” An FIR was registered after a complaint was filed by inspector Kishor Singh Rotela, posted with Janpad police line in Baghpat. “Rotela said that before leaving, he had briefed his three subordinates that Shokeen was a notorious criminal and to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity. However, they did not perform their duty carefully…,” the officer said.

In his complaint, Rotela requested the Delhi Police to take strict action against his subordinates for their negligence. Police said they probing the role of the subordinates as their “conduct was suspicious”.

Shokeen had applied for interim bail citing his wife’s illness, and the matter was listed in court Thursday. Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh told the court that he is withdrawing the vakalatnama filed to defend Shokeen. He also sought cancellation of the accused’s interim bail.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App