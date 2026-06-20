Delhi CM recommends transfer of 39 jail doctors to boost healthcare sector

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recommended the transfer of 39 doctors who have been serving in Tihar and Mandoli jails for five years or more.
The CM said approximately 74 transfers have been recommended as part of the exercise to improve healthcare administration and strengthen human resource management within the health department.
“The objective is to strengthen institutional capacity and ensure citizens receive quality healthcare services,” CM Gupta said.
The recommendation has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
According to officers, the proposed transfers involve specialist doctors as well as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) currently posted in two prisons. Some of the doctors have reportedly remained at the same posting since 2014, serving for more than 11 years.
35 doctors to be deployed
The proposal also includes the deployment of around 35 other doctors to replace those being transferred.
The chief minister said regular reviews of postings and administrative reforms are necessary to build a more responsive and accountable healthcare system.
The chief minister added that balanced resource allocation and accountability remain key priorities of the government.
The recommendation follows a recent restructuring exercise in the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Health and Family Welfare Department.
Sources said the restructuring was conducted after the vigilance department conducted a raid following allegations and complaints of a scam in the tender process of medical equipment for public health facilities.
During that exercise, over 40 medical, paramedical, and administrative personnel were transferred, while experienced medical officers from hospitals and healthcare institutions were deployed to strengthen procurement, supply, and administrative functions.
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