Delhi CM recommends transfer of 39 jail doctors to boost healthcare sector

CM Rekha Gupta said approximately 74 transfers have been recommended as part of the exercise to improve healthcare administration and strengthen human resource management within the health department.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recommended the transfer of 39 doctors who have been serving in Tihar and Mandoli jails for five years or more.

The CM said approximately 74 transfers have been recommended as part of the exercise to improve healthcare administration and strengthen human resource management within the health department.

“The objective is to strengthen institutional capacity and ensure citizens receive quality healthcare services,” CM Gupta said.

The recommendation has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

According to officers, the proposed transfers involve specialist doctors as well as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) currently posted in two prisons. Some of the doctors have reportedly remained at the same posting since 2014, serving for more than 11 years.