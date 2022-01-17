Delhi: Over 90 inmates, 80 jail staffers have tested positive for Covid-19

Over 90 inmates and 80 jail officials have tested positive for Covid-19 at prisons in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The Delhi Prisons department have setup 50-100 bed medical centres inside jails to treat coronavirus patients amid the surge in cases. Most of the patients are being treated by the jail doctors.

Data showed that 99 Covid-19 cases among inmates and 88 cases among staffers were recorded between December and Jan 15. These cases have been reported from Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails.

Sandeep Goel, the Director General (Delhi Prisons), said, “We have been monitoring cases and there are no serious Covid cases so far. Doctors posted at the jails are taking care of infected people”

To prevent a further rise, the department has also converted prison dispensaries into Covid care centres. An oxygen plant will also be set up at Tihar jail for the patients.

Most of the patients have mild symptoms and have been shifted to isolation cells that have been set up inside the prison complex. Asymptomatic patients are, however, in other cells.

In Tihar, a 120-bed hospital has been converted to one treating Covid patients only. 40-50 beds in Mandoli and Rohini Jail have been allocated for them as well.

Staffers are also being screened regularly and committees have been set up to look after the infected patients with comorbidities.

Meetings between inmates and family members have also been stopped, besides other outdoor activities.