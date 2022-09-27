Jail inmate molests junior doctor at Delhi prison hospital, booked

A junior resident doctor at a jail hospital in Delhi was allegedly molested by an undertrial prisoner Monday. The doctor alleged that the accused attempted to rape her and she somehow managed to escape.

The prisoner is already lodged in the jail in a rape case. The jail officials said a case of assault and molestation has been registered against him and strict action is being taken.

According to jail officials, the doctor was conducting a regular medical check-up of all the inmates when the accused hid in the bathroom inside the hospital. He later attacked the doctor and tried to rape her. The police said she pushed him and ran outside. She screamed for help and alerted the security staff. They caught the accused and put him back in his cell.

“Based on the doctor’s statement and medical report, a case has been registered at Harsh Vihar police station. We have also increased security around the barracks to prevent any such incident in the future,” said a senior officer.