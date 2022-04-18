Jahangirpuri violence: No one will be spared, says Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said Monday that action will be taken without bias against all those found to be involved in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. “We will take action against whoever evidence of involvement is found during investigation—irrespective of religion, creed, caste, and community,” said Asthana while addressing the media.

Clashes broke out on Saturday allegedly after an argument during a shobha yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri. Asthana denied the allegation that the violence erupted after saffron flags were installed at a mosque in the area. “A minor argument led to the violence in the Jahangirpuri area. The theory of saffron flags being installed at a mosque is not true,” said Asthana.

Asthana also said that 23 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the violence. “Twenty-three people were arrested in connection with the incident. Three firearms and five swords were also recovered,” he said.

Asked whether there would be any action against the organisers of the shobha yatra and if the violence was premeditated, the Delhi Police commissioner said a probe was underway.

On Sunday night, Asthana met the sub-inspector Meda Lal, who sustained a bullet injury during Saturday’s violence, at his residence to enquire about his well-being and assured him of all possible support from the department.

The investigation into the violence has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). According to officials, the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the “Bangladeshi aspect”, and use the Facial Recognition System (FRS) for assistance. This comes after several BJP leaders alleged that the violence in Jahangirpuri started because of the involvement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.