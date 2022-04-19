Jahangirpuri violence main accused a BJP leader, says AAP MLA Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been accusing the BJP for the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, has come out and named a leader of the saffron party. AAP MLA Atishi alleged that Ansar, who has been named as the main accused in the violence case, is a BJP leader.

“The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots — Ansar — is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP is behind the Jahangirpuri riots and it should apologise to the people of Delhi. BJP is a party of hooligans,” Atishi said in a tweet.

This comes after the BJP, too, had alleged that the key accused had links with the Aam Aadmi Party. “The mastermind of the attack… Ansar, has been found to be an AAP worker. There is evidence of this in the form of photos. Tahir Hussain, who was the mastermind of the 2020 Delhi riots, was also an AAP councillor. Is AAP running a riot factory?” alleged BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying, “People want a reply from the AAP leadership over the involvement of a youth, apparently an AAP worker…”

To this, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had shot back, “No such incident took place anywhere in the shobha yatra taken out by the Aam Aadmi Party. It is clear from this that BJP is getting riots done.”

Communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri following a shobha yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. The Delhi Police filed two separate FIRs, one of which booked VHP, Bajrang Dal and their office-bearers for allegedly taking out a procession without permission.