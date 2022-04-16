Jahangirpuri violence: Arvind Kejriwal appeals for calm, Kapil Mishra calls it terror attack

Following clashes between two communities in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following a Shobha Yatra organised on Saturday on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for calm, while BJP leader Kapil Mishra said it should be treated as a terror attack.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner tweeted: “In today’s incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media.”

Spoke to Hon’ble LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared. https://t.co/AMXEatbsub — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2022

Kejriwal also said he had spoken to L-G Anil Baijal. “He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet, the CM wrote: “The incident of stone pelting during a Shobha Yatra in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri is condemnable. There should be strict action against those who are to blame. I appeal to everyone — hold each other’s hand and maintain peace.”

Several persons, including police officers, were injured in stone-pelting as clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri of Northwest #Delhi following a Shobha Yatra on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HalJm9k33t — Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) April 16, 2022

In a press release, the L-G’s office stated: “L-G has condemned the incidents of violence and stone pelting in the National Capital as unfortunate and said that none behind these activities will be spared. He took stock of the situation along with CP, Delhi and has appealed to the people to maintain peace and restrain and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. He has asked the CP to depute forces at all other identified sensitive areas/localities in the city and ensure mobile patrolling and vigil under the direct supervision and responsibility of senior officers. He has directed that all possible help be provided to the injured Police personnel apart from civilians who suffered injuries in the scuffle. He also spoke to the CM.”

According to officers, stones were pelted in the area following the Shobha Yatra and the situation was tense. Several officers had been deployed in the area and the injured persons, including police officers, had been taken to the hospital.

Mishra claimed Jahangirpuri was known to harbour “Bangladeshi infiltrators” and that people had been mobilised for the 2020 Delhi riots from the area. “They should be identified and their homes should be bulldozed,” he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “There has been stone pelting in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti. We have spoken to the police officers there and the additional DCP, who is at the spot. This incident did not occur all of a sudden, it is a conspiracy. Police should immediately conduct a probe and take strictest action against the culprits. Though the situation is getting back to normal, people who have pelted stones and want to spread violence in Delhi through a conspiracy, there should be a thorough probe on who are the culprits, where the stones came from, their houses should be checked for weapons, and their IDs. This should not be taken lightly and I can say with confidence that several incidents are taking place through a conspiracy. I would also request CM Kejriwal that this is not the time to shirk from responsibility, but to work collectively and step forward to punish the culprits. Please maintain harmony.”