Delhi: Policemen save man who attempted suicide in Jahangirpuri

Two policemen saved the life of a Jahangirpuri resident who attempted to hang himself early Thursday morning. Police said the man, Subodh Bansal (40), ran a general store in Bhalswa Dairy and was under stress due to a loan he had availed.

Personnel at Jahangirpuri police station said they received a call regarding the incident at 2.30 am and assistant sub-inspector Dinesh and head constable Vijay, who were in a mobile patrol van, immediately reached the spot.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said: “ASI Dinesh and HC Vijay found that the victim had locked the door from the inside. They broke it down and found that Subodh had hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a chunni (scarf). HC Vijay held the victim’s legs while ASI Dinesh untied the knot.”

Police said HC Vijay performed CPR, after which Subodh was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital where his condition subsequently stabilised.

Subodh’s wife Anju said, “When the incident happened last night and we made a call, HC Vijay and ASI Dinesh came to our house in a minute. They took him quickly to the hospital… I am grateful to them…”

Police said the duo would be rewarded for saving Subodh’s life. DCP Rangnani said, “The good work of staff of Jahangirpuri police station is appreciated, and they will be rewarded for their timely humanitarian act.”