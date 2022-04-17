Jahangirpuri communal clash started after argument between two groups: FIR

The communal clashes on Hanuman Jayanti in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area started following an argument with the people who were a part of the Shobha Yatra, the complaint filed by a Delhi Police inspector stated.

“It was a peaceful Shobha Yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti, but at around 6 pm, when they reached outside a mosque in C-block, a man… along with four-five associates came and started arguing with the people involved in Shobha Yatra. The argument escalated and stone pelting started from both the sides, and stampede started in the Shobha Yatra,” inspector Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at 11.40 pm on Saturday at Jahangirpuri police station.

He informed that following the argument, he had requested those involved to make peace and they had dispersed.

“They were dispersed peacefully, but within minutes, both sides again started stone pelting and started raising slogans. I just informed the control room following that additional force also rushed to the spot. Senior officers asked them to be peaceful, but one side was constantly doing stone pelting and we fired 40-50 tear shells to disperse the crowd. We then controlled the crowd, but in the meantime, they also attacked the police personnel. One of our sub-inspector Meda Lal received gun-shot injury, six-seven policemen and one local also got injured,” he added.

Special commissioner of police (law and order of northern zone) Dependra Pathak said they have arrested 14 people, of which a few have criminal backgrounds.

The police have lodged an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (causing hurt), 436 (mischief by fire), 34 (common intention) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.