Anti-CAA protesters block road in Jaffrabad, DMRC shuts down metro station

The protesters blocked road no. 66 connecting Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. The protesters blocked road no. 66 connecting Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Over 500 people, mostly women, have blocked the road outside Jaffarabad Metro Station in northeast Delhi on Saturday night, demanding the Centre to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a statement on Sunday, said it has closed down Jaffarabad station and trains will not be halting here.

The protesters, according to news agency PTI, carried the national tricolour and raised slogans of ‘aazadi’ as they blocked road no. 66 connecting Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. They also tied a blue band around their arm and raised ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans.

Traffic was also blocked at the site as protesters continued to occupy the road on Sunday morning.

#WATCH Delhi: People continue to protest in Jaffrabad metro station area, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Security has been deployed there. As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. pic.twitter.com/gOLTj9MUnG — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

One of the women protesters told PTI that they will not leave the site till the time CAA is not revoked. Social activist Faheem Baig was quoted as saying by PTI that there is resentment within the people against the way the government is handling the issue.

Shamim Ahmed, a local cleric, has been in talks with the Jaffrabad protesters to persuade them to leave the site.

A protest is already going on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri against the amended Citizenship Act. The protest at Jaffrabad took place at a time when efforts are being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Following mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors and protesters at Shaheen Bagh, road number 9, a one-way route connecting Noida with Kalindi Kunj, was opened on Saturday evening which was day 70 of the protest. The protesters have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over two months, blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida.

Acknowledging that people have a fundamental right to protest, the Supreme Court Monday appointed two advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde as interlocutors with the mandate to persuade anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to end their blockade of a public road. The court will hear the matter next on February 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd