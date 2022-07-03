Delhi ITIs registration for admissions to begin from tomorrow

Registration for admissions to all Delhi government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) for the academic year 2022-2023 will begin on Monday.

While the registration will begin on July 4, they will continue till July 31. The tentative date for displaying the rank of candidates is August 5. The application process will be carried out online.

There are 19 ITIs in Delhi with a total of 11,336 seats available for admissions this session.

There are certificate courses for 54 engineering and non-engineering trades for which admissions will be opened, including for carpenters, electricians, computer operators and programming assistants, interior design and decorators, mechanics auto body repair, plumbers, and textile designing. The eligibility varies for different trades and begins at Class 8 for trades such as plumber, carpenter, and welder.