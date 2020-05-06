Delhi: 25 more ITBP personnel have Covid at Tigri Camp, tally at 45

The number of coronavirus cases in ITBP surged to 45 on Tuesday after test results of 25 personnel at the force’s Tigri Camp in South Delhi were found positive. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra) The number of coronavirus cases in ITBP surged to 45 on Tuesday after test results of 25 personnel at the force’s Tigri Camp in South Delhi were found positive. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

The number of coronavirus cases in ITBP surged to 45 on Tuesday after test results of 25 personnel at the force’s Tigri Camp in South Delhi were found positive. Earlier 20 personnel had been found positive in addition to a retired constable, who succumbed to the infection on April 24.

Along with the CRPF (137), BSF (67) and SSB (13), the total infections in paramilitary forces have breached the 250 mark. Over 220 of these cases are in Delhi alone.

“Of the 45 COVID-19 positive ITBP personnel, 43 are from Tigri, New Delhi, based unit… Two among them are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, while 41 are admitted to the CAPF Referral Hospital, Greater Noida,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said in a statement.

Sources said the infection in the Tigri Camp is suspected to have spread from those running a grocery store. “After one of our retired personnel living in the camp died of coronavirus, the grocery store men showed symptoms and tested positive. It is suspected they may have contracted the virus from vegetable suppliers to the camp. They were the only outsiders allowed to enter during the lockdown,” said an ITBP official from Tigri Camp.

Pandey said that two personnel, who were deployed with an ITBP company which was in Delhi for law and order duties with the Delhi Police, had earlier tested positive.

