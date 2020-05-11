Delhi issues SOP for hospitals, health facilities to report Covid-19 deaths

On Sunday, Delhi reported 381 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths. On Sunday, Delhi reported 381 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths.

To ensure timely reporting of Covid-19 deaths, the Delhi government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all hospitals and nursing homes in the city. The guidelines come two days after The Indian Express highlighted the mismatch between the death toll provided by the four government hospitals and the state government.

The SOPs issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev direct every hospital and Covid-19 care centre to report all Covid-19 deaths to the district and state surveillance unit by 5 pm, along with scanned copies of case summary, medical files and the relevant data required by the death audit committee formed by Delhi government.

“Every Covid hospital and health facility will designate a nodal officer who will ensure all deaths occurring in the respective hospitals are communicated timely. The heads of the hospital will ensure that the reporting is done without fail,” said an official from the health department.

Even if no death has occurred, the medical facility has to submit a ‘NIL’ report to the state IDSP cell. The death audit committee will examine the reports. “The committee will examine and see all relevant documents and after due diligence, will declare ‘Death due to Covid-19 or otherwise’,” the SOPs stated.

If any medical facility fails to provide the details by 6 pm, then the head/nodal officer concerned will have to provide a written explanation for the delays in sharing the details. “Non-compliance will be viewed seriously and strict action as per the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as other relevant laws will be taken against the defaulters without any further notice,” the order further reads.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 381 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths. The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi reached 6,923 while the death toll rose to 73. As many as 49 more people recovered in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,069. Among the five new deaths reported by the health department on Sunday, one is at Max hospital and the other four are from hospitals not listed in the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, RML hospital reported 63 Covid-19 deaths till Sunday. Of the total deaths, 47 were admitted in the hospital and the remaining 16 came to the hospital in a critical condition or collapsed after reaching the hospital. AIIMS and Lady Hardinge Medical College have reported 14 and 3 Covid deaths respectively. At Lok Nayak, the media cell formed by the hospital said that 66 coronavirus deaths have been reported from the hospital till Sunday morning.

