Database on those stranded, downloading Aarogya Setu app: Delhi’s SOP on movement of migrants

From the compilation of a database of the number of those stranded to “encouraging” them to download Aarogya Setu app while sending them back – the Delhi government’s standard operating procedure (SOP) on movement of migrant workers and students cover a range of aspects.

The SOP, issued Sunday by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, authorised the district magistrates of the city to supervise the preparation of a “comprehensive database” of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons hailing from other states and Union Territories who are stranded in Delhi due to the lockdown.

The national capital, a city of over two crore people, has one of the largest concentration of migrant workers in the country. They are employed in construction sites, small manufacturing units, industries within the city as well as in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and other NCR towns.

The additional district magistrates and additional district commissioners of police “shall register such stranded persons” and prepare the database. An app has also been developed for this purpose, which will be handled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Gopal Mohan and the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Housing Board Vikas Anand among others.

The resident commissioners of various states have been asked to extend cooperation in getting information about such stranded persons. People will be sent back in both buses and trains, according to the SOP, which also stresses on medical screening of every individual and allowing only those found asymptomatic – or not showing any influenza like symptoms – to return.

As per the guidelines, the number of buses and trains required will be decided by Delhi government officials and nodal officers appointed by other states. The secretary of the social welfare department PK Gupta has been appointed as the state nodal officer in Delhi’s case.

“Buses shall be used for transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating. Commissioner Transport, MD of Delhi Transport Corporation and MD of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation shall coordinate with state nodal officers and provide buses for the movement of the stranded persons from their respective places (mostly shelter homes) to the inter-state bus terminals/locations specified at the inter-state borders,” the SOP stated.

“Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons is also allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways. Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states/UTs for their movement. Railways will also issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets…” it said.

The SOP said those who wish to travel by making their own arrangements would get transit passes from the DMs. “While leaving NCT of Delhi, such persons may be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu App through which their health status can be monitored and tracked,” it said.

