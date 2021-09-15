Delhi is most unsafe for women, NCRB data confirms

While there’s an overall dip in the crime rate in Delhi, owing in part to the pandemic last year, the national capital reported the highest number of violent crimes and crimes against women among all metropolitan cities.

According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Delhi plummeted by 18 per cent between 2019 and 2020. Last year, more than 2.4 lakh cases — or over 650 a day — were registered by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Bangalore recorded 19,964 cases, and Mumbai 50,000 cases last year.

A total of 472 cases of murder were registered, with ‘love affair’ and property dispute being the most common motives. In 2019, 521 cases were registered.

The data shows that kidnapping cases have gone down from 5,900 in 2019 to 4,062 in 2020, out of which more than 3,000 cases were of victims aged between 12 and 18.

Despite the fall, Delhi recorded the highest cases of kidnapping followed by Mumbai with 2,202 cases and Lucknow with 1,112 cases.

According to the data, Delhi is the most unsafe city for women. More than 10,093 cases of crimes against women were registered in the capital last year — more than twice the number of cases registered in Mumbai, Pune, Ghaziabad, Bangalore or Indore. In 2018, 13,640 cases of crimes against women were registered in Delhi, and this number dropped by 300 the next year.

As many as 997 rapes, 110 dowry deaths, 1,840 assaults, and 416 harassment cases were recorded — with over half of the victims aged below 30. The data also shows that in most cases, offenders were known to the victims (family, neighbours, or partners).

Cyber crimes including online theft, fraud and sexual harassment, increased last year. In Delhi, more than 168 cases were registered, around 50-60 more than that in previous years. An average of 5-10 people are detained in each case, said police. The accused are mainly involved in transmitting/publishing sexually explicit content, cyberstalking, fraud and extortion.

As compared to other metros, Delhi saw fewer cyber crimes, said police.

Police also said 28,688 cases pending from last year have been reopened this year for investigation.