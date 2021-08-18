Delhi is likely to see another warm day on Wednesday with no rainfall and a maximum temperature of around 38 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day, the minimum temperature is likely to settle at around 27 degree Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are on the forecast.

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. this morning was 74%, and the temperature at the same time stood at 32.2 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 38 degree Celsius, around 4 degrees above the normal. This is also above the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degree Celsius recorded in August last year. It is comparable with the highest maximum temperature in August in 2019, when it stood at 38.2 degree Celsius. However, it remains a few notches above the highest maximum temperature recorded in August in 2018 and 2017 – 36.8 degree Celsius and 37.8 degree Celsius respectively.

On Thursday, light rain and thundershowers around nighttime are on the IMD forecast. From Aug 19 to Aug 23, the capital city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, thundershowers and cloudy skies. The maximum temperature on these days is likely to range from 32 to 36 degree Celsius, the IMD’s seven-day forecast suggests.