Delhi: IRS officer’s suicide note names 4 colleagues

Days after a 57-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Chanakyapuri home, The Indian Express has learnt that the suicide note recovered from his bedroom mentioned four colleagues who were allegedly harassing him after he filed a vigilance complaint against one of them.

Keshav Saxena, a 1988-batch IRS officer, was posted as principal commissioner in the I-T department at ITO. Police said they are sending his letter to experts at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to match his writing, and are investigating the matter after approaching his seniors and colleagues.

When contacted, Additional DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said, “Enquiry into this matter is going on. We are examining all persons concerned and relevant records.”

On May 27, Saxena, a resident of Bapu Dham in Chanakyapuri, was found hanging by his wife. She took him to Primus Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. “We received a call from the hospital authorities about the incident. Saxena had used a bedsheet to hang himself. We also found a suicide note in his bedroom. We are probing the matter,” DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal had said.

A senior officer privy to the investigation said: “The victim mentioned four colleagues. He claimed one of them started creating trouble after he filed a complaint against him with their vigilance department.” “Before any legal action, we are taking legal opinion and verifying facts from his department,” the officer said.

So far, inquest proceedings has been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC, police said.

