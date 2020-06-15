Delhi: IRS officer kills himself, police say note mentions Covid fears

A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by ingesting a corrosive substance in his car, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image) A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by ingesting a corrosive substance in his car, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by ingesting a corrosive substance in his car, police said on Sunday. Initial investigation revealed that he left behind a purported suicide note stating he was committing suicide over coronavirus fears.

Police said the man was posted in the Income Tax department at CR Building in RK Puram. He lived with his family in Dwarka. “Around 6.30 pm, we received information from a hospital of a man who had consumed an acidic substance. By the time we reached, he was declared dead. The victim’s MLC (medico legal certificate) showed he ingested a poisonous substance around 5 pm,” said a senior police officer.

Preliminary investigation revealed he was with his family before leaving at 4.45 pm. “Around 5 pm, he consumed the substance. Within a few minutes, he got out and started screaming for help. Security guards informed the family, who rushed him to a hospital,” said the officer, adding that the suicide note was submitted by his son to police.

Police said the purported note said he was fearful of the spread of the virus and didn’t want it to infect his family.

Police recovered a bottle from the spot, which will be sent to the FSL. Police did not say if the man had the virus or not. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old security guard at the home of a private resident in Gurgaon allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head late on Saturday night. Police said the guard left behind a purported suicide note, wherein he said he was taking the extreme step due to a fear of having contracted Covid-19. Police said he hailed from UP and had been working for the family of four for 10 years. “The family tested positive earlier this week. His sample had also been collected,” said ASI Vinod Kumar, the case’s investigating officer, adding that his result is awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd