Delhi: IRS officer, family arrested in dowry death case

An Indian Revenue Service Officer has been arrested after his wife killed herself at their Noida apartment on Wednesday, police said on Friday. The 26-year-old woman, originally from Sangrur district in Punjab, had been living with her husband and in-laws in Noida since her marriage in October, 2020. Her in-laws have also been arrested in connection with the case, the police added.

Police have identified the husband as Amit Singla, posted as Assistant Commissioner in the Department of Revenue under the Union Ministry of Finance.

Additional DCP, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said, “The incident took place at 11 am on Wednesday, after which the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Noida. We were in the process of getting her shifted to another hospital. But her condition deteriorated and she died around 12:30 Wednesday night.”