IRS officer’s daughter killed: Her stolen iPhone, accused’s blood-soaked clothes found

Rahul Meena, the primary suspect in the murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter, is being taken by Police to be produced before Delhi’s Saket Court, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The stolen iPhone of an IRS officer’s daughter, who was allegedly raped and murdered by a 23-year-old former domestic help at her home on Tuesday, has been recovered from a park near their residence in Southeast Delhi, The Indian Express has learnt.

A police officer said the accused, Rahul Meena, hired a cab to flee to Palam after allegedly killing the woman. Before leaving, he dumped her mobile phone in the park, fearing it could lead to his arrest.

Meena was carrying another phone, which he switched off after the murder. Before coming to Delhi, he sold three mobile phones for Rs 16,000, one of which belonged to him. Police said those phones have already been recovered by the Rajasthan Police.