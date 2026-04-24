IRS officer’s daughter killed: Her stolen iPhone, accused’s blood-soaked clothes found

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The stolen iPhone of an IRS officer’s daughter, who was allegedly raped and murdered by a 23-year-old former domestic help at her home on Tuesday, has been recovered from a park near their residence in Southeast Delhi, The Indian Express has learnt.
A police officer said the accused, Rahul Meena, hired a cab to flee to Palam after allegedly killing the woman. Before leaving, he dumped her mobile phone in the park, fearing it could lead to his arrest.
Meena was carrying another phone, which he switched off after the murder. Before coming to Delhi, he sold three mobile phones for Rs 16,000, one of which belonged to him. Police said those phones have already been recovered by the Rajasthan Police.
Currently on a four-day police custody remand, Meena will soon be taken to recreate the crime scene and map his escape route — from the murder site to an Oyo hotel in Dwarka, where Delhi Police nabbed him just nine hours later.
The officer added that after the murder, Meena changed out of his blood-soaked clothes and shoes. He wore pants belonging to the victim’s brother and slippers from the house.
Police said he stuffed the looted cash from the family locker into a backpack belonging to the IRS officer before fleeing.
Police have recovered Meena’s blood-soaked clothes, along with the brother’s pants, slippers and the father’s bag.
Police said it was Meena’s uncle, who was in regular touch with him via social media, who tipped off the police about the former’s location after being picked up for questioning.
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