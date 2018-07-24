Irregularities in Delhi’s Signature Bridge flagged by Vigilance

The Signature Bridge was conceptualised in 2004 and had 2010 as its initial deadline. (Archive) The Signature Bridge was conceptualised in 2004 and had 2010 as its initial deadline. (Archive)

The vigilance department of the Delhi government has found alleged irregularities in construction of the Signature Bridge, one of the most delayed infrastructure projects in the capital’s history.

The Delhi Cabinet recently cleared a revision of cost from Rs 1,131 crore to Rs 1,518.37 crore for construction of the 67-metre-long cable stayed bridge, which was conceptualised in 2004 and had 2010 as its initial deadline.

An enquiry into the findings, “mainly related to cost escalation”, will be undertaken by the PWD and Vigilance departments and “responsibility shall be fixed”, officials told The Indian Express.

It is learnt that the findings of the vigilance department came up at the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), which had PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, PWD Secretary Manoj Parida, Principal Secretary (Finance) Renu Sharma and the MD of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) Shurbir Singh in attendance.

DTTDC is the agency executing the project.

“During deliberations, Principal Secy (finance) and Director (planning) have requested the committee that the observations made by vigilance department should be enquired into by PWD/Vigilance. The same was agreed to by the committee,” state the minutes of the meeting (MoM) held on July 6.

The go-ahead for construction, despite the adverse findings, was given mainly because 95 per cent of the project, which has a deadline of October 31, has already been completed.

“Work cannot be stopped at this stage as it will jeopardise public interest. Further, the social cost of non-completion of the project will be more and public will suffer if the project is delayed any further. Also, further delay will result in more cost escalation. Moreover, the Delhi High Court is also monitoring the progress of the project. Therefore, it should be ensured that the project is completed and put for public use by October 31 positively,” states the document.

It is also learnt that Jain observed that the issues related to vigilance or CAG “are important, and any wrongdoing on the part of contractors or individuals be dealt with as per the CPWD (Central Public Works Department) manual and other relevant laws”.

“If any vigilance issue is found against any government official, the Directorate of Vigilance should go ahead with necessary disciplinary action as may be warranted,” states the MoM.

The bridge is a joint venture of Gammon (India), Construtora Cidade (Brazil) and Tensacciai (Italy). The main attraction of the Signature Bridge is a bow shaped steel pylon 154 metres high — twice the height of Qutub Minar — with a gallery viewing facility on top.

After completion, the bridge will connect Outer Ring Road on the western bank of the Yamuna with Wazirabad Road on the eastern side of the river.

