Thursday, October 29, 2020
South Delhi: IPL betting racket busted, 3 arrested

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "At around 10.30 pm, a raid was conducted... three men were found betting on an IPL match and were arrested."

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 29, 2020 2:08:48 pm
ipl 2020, ipl 2020 betting, ipl 2020 betting racket busted in delhi, delhi ipl betting arrests, delhi police, delhi city newsA case has been registered against them under provisions of gambling act at KM Pur police station, police said, adding five mobile phones, and three registers with details of bets placed by them were seized.

With the arrest of three people, the Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an IPL betting racket in the national capital.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Ashish Gupta (37), Yogesh (26) and Himanshu Rawat (29) on Wednesday from Saini Basti in KM Pur area of south Delhi for allegedly accepting bets on Indian Premier League matches, they said.

A case has been registered against them under provisions of gambling act at KM Pur police station, police said, adding five mobile phones, and three registers with details of bets placed by them were seized.

