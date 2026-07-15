Delhi introduces single-machine: ‘Spray, Injection, Patching’ method to repair potholes under 5 minutes

The technology can be used for repairing deep potholes, edge breaks, utility cuts and wide cracks on various types of roads, they said.

To repair potholes under five minutes, the Delhi government has introduced a ‘Spray, Injection, Patching” technology, a fully mechanised and single-machine method, officials said on Tuesday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) Tuesday launched trials of the technology in Central Delhi.

“Today, I witnessed a trial of ‘Spray, Injection, Patching’ technology, an innovative and fully mechanised solution for permanent pothole repairs. The technology offers faster, more durable and all-weather road maintenance with minimal inconvenience to commuters,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

“Today, I witnessed a trial of ‘Spray, Injection, Patching’ technology, an innovative and fully mechanised solution for permanent pothole repairs. The technology offers faster, more durable and all-weather road maintenance with minimal inconvenience to commuters,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. “Today, I witnessed a trial of ‘Spray, Injection, Patching’ technology, an innovative and fully mechanised solution for permanent pothole repairs. The technology offers faster, more durable and all-weather road maintenance with minimal inconvenience to commuters,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

He said that based on trial, the wider adoption of the method will be explored to strengthen Delhi’s road maintenance system.