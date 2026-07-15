Delhi introduces single-machine: ‘Spray, Injection, Patching’ method to repair potholes under 5 minutes

One machine with small crew can repair 100-150 potholes a day, enabling faster coverage of large road networks: Officials

Written by: Gayathri Mani
3 min readNew DelhiJul 15, 2026 03:06 AM IST
Spray, Injection, Patching, Delhi government, Delhi Public Works Department, permanent pothole repairs, pothole repairs, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe technology can be used for repairing deep potholes, edge breaks, utility cuts and wide cracks on various types of roads, they said.
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To repair potholes under five minutes, the Delhi government has introduced a ‘Spray, Injection, Patching” technology, a fully mechanised and single-machine method, officials said on Tuesday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) Tuesday launched trials of the technology in Central Delhi.

“Today, I witnessed a trial of ‘Spray, Injection, Patching’ technology, an innovative and fully mechanised solution for permanent pothole repairs. The technology offers faster, more durable and all-weather road maintenance with minimal inconvenience to commuters,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Spray, Injection, Patching, Delhi government, Delhi Public Works Department, permanent pothole repairs, pothole repairs, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairs “Today, I witnessed a trial of ‘Spray, Injection, Patching’ technology, an innovative and fully mechanised solution for permanent pothole repairs. The technology offers faster, more durable and all-weather road maintenance with minimal inconvenience to commuters,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

He said that based on trial, the wider adoption of the method will be explored to strengthen Delhi’s road maintenance system.

“Our focus is to embrace proven, modern technologies that deliver better roads, greater efficiency and a smoother travel experience for the people of Delhi,” the Minister said.

According to officials, the new technology involves cleaning of potholes with high-velocity air using a machine, application of a bonding coat of bitumen emulsion and injection of emulsion-coated aggregate under high pressure. The compaction is achieved through the injection velocity, eliminating the need for rolling, they said.

According to officials, a single machine with a small crew can repair around 100-150 potholes per day, enabling faster coverage of large road networks. The mobile, self-contained operation also ensures minimal traffic disruption, with no requirement for lane closures.

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“Each pothole can be repaired in two to five minutes and the road can be opened for traffic immediately after the repair”, said officials.

The technology offers durable and permanent repairs as the emulsion bonds the filling material to the pothole walls, officials said, adding that the repair lasts several years compared to conventional cold mix patches that often last only weeks.

The technology also makes repairs possible during the monsoon when conventional methods seem difficult.

Officials also explained that the cold-applied process is also considered environment-friendly as it does not require hot mix plant operations, reduces fuel consumption and emissions, and results in zero material wastage as only the required quantity is mixed and sprayed.

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The technology can be used for repairing deep potholes, edge breaks, utility cuts and wide cracks on various types of roads, they said.

The technology has been adopted by authorities in the country and abroad. In India, road agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Telangana have been using it for rapid, durable and sustainable road maintenance.

 

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