Delhi: International drug ring busted, 5 held with 18 lakh psychotropic tablets worth over Rs 9 crore

Over Rs 9 crore worth of prescription medicines, tablets concealed in ‘household boxes’ which were being exported to the United Kingdom, with operations controlled through a logistics firm in South-West Delhi’s Samalka, along with the help of a Customs House Agent (CHA) to clear up the consignments. This is how an international drug syndicate operated before it was busted at Mundra Port in Gujarat on February 16, with the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch seizing over 18 lakh psychotropic tablets valued around Rs 9 crore, officers said on Sunday.

Five people were also arrested in October and November last year in connection with the syndicate, police added.

The seized drugs included Tramadol, Alprazolam, Zolpidem and Nitrazepam tablets, which fall under Schedule H1 or Schedule X of the Drugs Rules, making a prescription from a registered medical practitioner mandatory for their sale, police added.

According to police, the case originated on October 7, 2025, when acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Inspector Sunil Kumar and Inspector Veer laid a trap at Madanpur Khadar Extension and apprehended one Mohd Abid (50). A subsequent search led to the recovery of 54,000 Tramadol tablets, following which an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station.

“During sustained questioning and technical surveillance, police unearthed the wider supply chain. Abid disclosed that he had procured the drugs from one Javed Khan, a Customs House Agent, who was arrested on October 30, 2025. During questioning, Javed named Sunil Kumar, owner of a logistics firm in Samalka, as his source. Kumar was arrested on November 2 last year,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh.

Further investigation led to the arrest of one Vishnu Dutt Sharma, an exporter, also on November 2, police added. “Sharma holds a Master’s Degree and has been working as an exporter for the past 6–8 years, primarily exporting household goods from India to the United Kingdom,” DCP Sharma said. Police said that Sharma operates a courier company in the name of Quick Cargo Courier Service. He had exported a container disguised as household goods to the United Kingdom, concealing 32 boxes of prohibited tablets, officers said.

“The Crime Branch coordinated with Customs authorities to intercept the shipment that Sharma had exported. It was returned to India and seized at Mundra Port on February 16,” DCP Vikram added.

At Sharma’s instance, Vikash Singh alias Ishwar Singh — who allegedly facilitated transportation through his courier network — was arrested on November 6 last year, police said. Officers added that another associate, Naushad alias Bablu, is being declared a Proclaimed Offender(PO).

The total seizure comprised Tramadol, Alprazolam, Zolpidem and Nitrazepam tablets weighing over 528 kg, police said. All accused have been charged under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. According to the police, the operation was carried out by the Central Range of Crime Branch under the supervision of senior officers. Further investigation into financial trails and international links is underway, officers added.