Delhi International Airport launches dedicated COVID-19 vaccine centre for staff

A vaccination centre will be operational at Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport from June 1. Around 60,000 staff employed at the Airport will be able to get vaccinated at the centre.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has collaborated with Manipal Hospital to carry out the vaccination drive, said a DIAL spokesperson. The centre has been set up at the Arrival Forecourt of Terminal 1. The staff who will get vaccinated include airport staff of airlines, cargo business, ground handling agencies and air traffic control, among others. Priority will be given to those Airport staff who deal with passengers as part of their job.

The centre will vaccinate staff between 10-5 pm. Staff will have to register using CoWin or Aarogya Setu. They will be administered Covishield.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Delhi Airport and its staff have been on the forefront ever since the outbreak of pandemic. All airport staff, including that of stakeholders, worked round-the-clock to ensure airport remains operational. They provided much needed support to the country and the countrymen during the lockdown. We are launching the vaccination drive for these COVID warriors who are part of the airport’s ecosystem to save them from this dreaded virus. We hope this will help them in protecting them and their families from this pandemic.”