Delhi: Intellectually disabled teenager raped by guard at shelter home; accused arrested

A 16-year-old intellectually disabled girl was allegedly raped by a security guard at a shelter home where she was staying. Police said they were made aware of the incident after the girl got pregnant and complained of stomach ache. The accused has been arrested and police are speaking to other girls at the home to ascertain if the accused had targeted any of them too.

DCP Gaurav Sharma said the incident came to light on January 31 after a manager at the centre filed a complaint. “He stated that a girl in the care centre complained of stomach pain and was taken to hospital for examination, where doctors said she was pregnant. The complainant told police that she had made allegations against the security guard posted at the centre. We lodged an FIR and arrested him,” he said.

An officer said the accused was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Police said his phone has been sent for a forensic examination.

The girl had been staying at the centre for the past three years, after her parents abandoned her. “During initial probe, police found that the centre had women employees and just one male security guard. As per rules, he was not allowed to enter two floors of the premises,” an officer said.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Women and Child Development director Rashmi Singh said they have sought a report of the incident. “The matter is currently under examination of the Child Welfare Committee and police. It has not yet come to the department level but we have also asked for a report. We will be able to comment once the full facts come out,” she said.