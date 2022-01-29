Delhi: Inspired by movie, youths kidnap, kill boy

Two youths were arrested for kidnapping an 18-year-old boy for Rs 10 lakh ransom before allegedly killing him in North Delhi’s Burari. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused, both aged 19, and residents of Burari, were inspired by Bollywood film Apaharan.

Police said one of them, who works as a cleaner at a showroom, was friends with the victim, Rohan. “The accused took Rohan to a birthday party and they planned to demand a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. On Sunday around 11.30 pm, police were informed that Rohan had left with the accused but didn’t return. Rohan’s father runs a business,” said the DCP.

“The location of Rohan’s phone was found at UP’s Moradabad. Around 200 CCTVs were analysed and one of the accused was apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday,” Kalsi said. At his instance, the body was recovered from a plot at Harit Vihar, and his associate was nabbed.