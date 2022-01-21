Delhi: Inspired by movie, teens kill man

January 21, 2022 3:06:24 am
Three teenagers have been apprehended by police for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old man to death in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Inspired by the Telugu movie ‘Pushpa’, the juveniles formed a gang, decided to kill a man, and planned to post a video of it online to “be famous”.
The man worked as a helper at a workshop. During investigation, the boys were seen fighting with the victim in CCTV footage.
Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “They called themselves the ‘Badnaam gang’ and imitated the mannerisms of the main character in the movie. They decided to post a video of the incident on Instagram to show their influence.”
