Delhi: Inquiry report submitted in RML doctor’s death

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) has submitted its inquiry report into the death of Dr Poonam Vohra, who worked as a senior radiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. The 52-year-old had allegedly committed suicide at her residence on February 7.

The report has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for further action.

According to the sources, the Ministry is perusing the report and will come out with its decision by next week.

“We have received the report and we will go through the suggestions made by the committee. The final decision will be taken in the coming week,” a senior health ministry official said.

Dr Poonam Vohra was the chairperson of the hospital’s Annual Confidential Report Committee. Of the three names mentioned in her suicide note, two are members of the committee. She had alleged in her suicide note that they had humiliated and harassed her.

The hospital administration, however, maintained that it has received no complaint against any of the three doctors in the past.

“The handwriting in the suicide note has been matched and we are looking for other evidence. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty,” added the official.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide, punishable with a maximum term of 10 years) against the three doctors named in the suicide note.