Delhi: Inquiry ordered against ACP for ‘threatening’ civil defence volunteers

Hours after Delhi Police registered an FIR against civil defence volunteers in Nand Nagri on Tuesday, the sub-divisional magistrate of Shahdara district has ordered an inquiry against an ACP for allegedly threatening, abusing and physically assaulting the volunteers while they were performing their duty.

An order issued on August 10 by SDM (Seemapuri) Shailendra Kumar Singh states, “A complaint has been received – office of the district magistrate, Shahdara, from challan team no. 3 (Seemapuri sub-division), deployed for routine challan duty for observances and enforcement of covid appropriate behaviour and related protocols.” Singh asked the SHO (Nand Nagri) to conduct an inquiry and also marked the copy of the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner and DCP (north-east).

He stated that the challan team has alleged that on August 4 and again on August 9, ACP Sandeep Gupta and his team turned up at the Gagan red light challaning point and threatened the team members.

“The said ACP has allegedly threatened the challan team of dire consequences, has done physical assault to the team members, abused, and misbehaved with them. You are, therefore, directed to inquire into the matter of misconduct by the Delhi Police officials, and submit a detailed report within 24 hours of the receipt of this order,” he said.

On August 4, ACP Sandeep Gupta had filed a complaint — and an FIR was registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant from discharge of public function), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) as well as under the DDMA Act pertaining to violation of Covid guidelines — against the unknown civil defence volunteers. In his complaint, Gupta alleged that they had obstructed traffic movement and when asked to be removed, they misbehaved with policemen.