Delhi: Ink attack on woman who accused Rajasthan minister’s son of rape

A 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit Joshi in Delhi and Rajasthan last year, was attacked with ink in Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, said the police on Sunday.

The woman was walking with her mother near the Kalindi Kunj road when two unknown persons approached her and threw a blue liquid on her face, said the police. She was immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Center, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said: “We received a PCR call Saturday evening about the incident. The accused fled after the incident. The blue liquid looks like ink. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 195 A (threatening person to give false evidence).”

The police last month registered an FIR against Rohit after the woman had filed a complaint saying he had raped and assaulted her on several occasions last year. “When I called him, he said he is the son of a minister and nobody can harm him… He brags about his money and power and in the end, says people won’t even know where I have disappeared. The Bhanwari Devi case will be repeated,” the woman stated in the FIR.

A team of 15-20 police personnel, headed by an ACP rank officer, reached Joshi’s residence in Jaipur, but they found that the house was demolished. They later searched another house in the Civil Lines area, but Rohit was absconding. “The police have informed his family members about the case and asked them to inform them of his whereabouts,” police sources said. He was absconding and applied for anticipatory bail before a Delhi court.

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Rohit in the case. The Delhi Police said they questioned Rohit on Friday and recorded his statement. Rohit’s father Mahesh is Rajasthan’s public health engineering department (PHED) minister.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognisance of the ink attack and released a statement.

“ The girl who had accused Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi of rape, was attacked with some substance…by two unidentified people in Delhi. @ashokgehlot51 (Chief Minister Rajasthan) sir, instead of saving your minister’s son, arrest him. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police for FIR on this attack,” read a tweet posted by DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.