Delhi: 8 injured as under-construction hotel collapses, 2nd such incident in 10 days

Eight people were injured after a part of an under-construction hotel collapsed in Old Delhi’s Paharganj area on Sunday, police said.
This was the second such incident in Old Delhi in 10 days. On November 5, a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazar, killing seven people.
According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received around 4:40 pm on Sunday, claiming that a house had collapsed in Paharganj. When a unit of DFS reached the spot, they found a two-floor structure collapsed in a narrow lane surrounded by three -floor and four-floor residential buildings.
“PCR call was received at Paharganj police station regarding the partial collapse of a building situated at Kasheruwalan, Paharganj, opposite Government Girls Senior Secondary School,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Rajbir.
At least eight workers were found trapped inside the debris, police said, adding that the injured were recognised as Sheikh Saddam (37), Sheikh Raja (20), Mohd Suhail (50), Sanjud Khan (40), Gautam Yadav (28) Varun Yadav (36), Raja (36) and Mantsu (40).
“At the time of the incident, the roof slab (lanter) of the second floor was being laid when a portion of the building collapsed,” an officer said.
All the injured were rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital,where doctors said that most of them had minor injuries while some suffered fractures, police said. Further probe by the police on the state of the building revealed that it was already in a dilapidated condition, an officer said. “During the preliminary inspection, the supporting columns were found to be wet and the building appeared to have tilted,” said DCP Rohit.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a statement said that the construction was authorised.
“The building at the subject property was being constructed after obtaining prior permission in the form of a Sanctioned Building Plan (SBP). At the time of inspection, the construction at the subject property was found to have been carried out up to the Basement, Stilt Floor and part of the Upper Ground Floor. No unauthorised construction was noticed at the subject property at the time of inspection,” said MCD.