Delhi: 8 injured as under-construction hotel collapses, 2nd such incident in 10 days

Eight people were injured after a part of an under-construction hotel collapsed in Old Delhi’s Paharganj area on Sunday, police said.

This was the second such incident in Old Delhi in 10 days. On November 5, a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazar, killing seven people.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received around 4:40 pm on Sunday, claiming that a house had collapsed in Paharganj. When a unit of DFS reached the spot, they found a two-floor structure collapsed in a narrow lane surrounded by three -floor and four-floor residential buildings.

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“PCR call was received at Paharganj police station regarding the partial collapse of a building situated at Kasheruwalan, Paharganj, opposite Government Girls Senior Secondary School,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Rajbir.