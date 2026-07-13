Nearly 200% hike in 50-year interest-free capex loan for Delhi from Centre

Projects linked to Delhi Metro, Barapullah Elevated Corridor, Karawal Nagar Flyover, EV charging stations at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots, and other road infrastructure works are among the 28 projects that have got a greenlight from the Centre on July 9, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. (File)

The Centre has approved all 28 infrastructure projects proposed by the Delhi government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme at a total cost of Rs 1,647 crore, which is around three times of the amount sanctioned last year. The Centre has also sanctioned an additional Rs 756 crore as an incentive in recognition of Delhi’s efforts to increase capital expenditure from its own resources, officials said on Sunday.

Under the SASCI scheme, managed by the Ministry of Finance, the Centre provides long-term, 50-year interest-free loans to states and union territories to boost capital spending. It also provides incentives tied to reforms and capital investment by states.