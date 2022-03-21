Delhi Infra Watch: Tunneling work begins at Anand Vihar for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail corridor

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has begun the tunnelling work at Anand Vihar for India’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, said officials.

Under this process, a 90-meter long tunnel boring machine (TBM) has started constructing a tunnel from Anand Vihar to the New Ashok Nagar side.

The 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS corridor will have 25 stations, including two depots and one stabling yard. The entire stretch will be ready by 2025.

“The TBM consists of a cutter head, front shield, middle shield, tail shield, erector, screw conveyor, and many other parts that help in boring the tunnels efficiently,” said an NCRTC official.

According to the officials, the tunnel rings are being constructed with the help of tunnel segments by the TBM. Normally seven tunnel segments are used to make a tunnel ring but RRTS tunnels will be different and bigger in comparison to metro systems due to the larger rolling stock, said officials.

The tunnel’s diameter is 6.5 metres. This particular TBM will build around 3km of the tunnel from Anand Vihar towards the New Ashok Nagar side. The retrieving shaft for this TBM is currently under construction at Khichripur near New Ashok Nagar.

Besides, officials added that around four TBMs will be launched from Anand Vihar station. Of which, two will be for a drive from Anand vihar towards New Ashok Nagar side and two for a drive from Anand vihar towards the Sahibabad side.

The construction of other launching shafts for the TBM launching towards the Sahibabad side is underway at the north side of Anand Vihar. The TBMs from Anand Vihar to Sahibabad will construct around 2 km of tunnels each. The retrieving shaft of the same is under construction at Vaishali near Sahibabad.

Further, the underground stretches of the RRTS will have twin separate tunnels for the to and fro movement of the trains. There will also be provisions of emergency escapes for commuters’ safety in case of any emergency. It will also have a cross-passage at around every 250 metres.

“There will be provision for ventilation shafts for infusing air into the tunnel and will also have a side walkway of width 60-90 cm to support maintenance activities and will function as an added emergency escape. The design lives of the tunnels are planned and expected to be 100 years,” said officials.