Delhi cabinet clears Rs 1,000 crore for industrial development push

The government has also proposed higher incentive ceilings for women-led enterprises across priority sectors. (Image: @gupta_rekha/X)

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Delhi Industrial Policy 2026, a 10-year roadmap aimed at attracting investment, modernising existing industries and generating employment through a focus on clean, technology-driven and knowledge-based sectors, the government said.

According to officials, the policy provides for an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the Mukhyamantri Udyamshree Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31, to promote industrial development and create employment opportunities. The government has identified 10 priority sectors, including information technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), data centres, healthcare, research and development, urban logistics, circular economy, precision manufacturing, skill development and technological modernisation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a statement on Wednesday, said the policy seeks to position Delhi as a hub for advanced technology, specialised services and modern manufacturing while encouraging investment in non-polluting, high-value industries.