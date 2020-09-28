Tractor set on fire at India Gate to protest against farm Bills

A tractor was set on fire outside India Gate in New Delhi on Monday.

A group of men set a tractor on fire near India Gate in Delhi to protest against the contentious farm bills on Monday morning. A team of police was immediately sent to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire department, they said, received a call at around 07:42 am. The group, which comprised of at least 20 people, escaped before the police arrived.

#JUSTIN: Tractor set on fire at India Gate, call received at 7.42 am. Seniors at spot. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/VZU5vZoG4T — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) September 28, 2020

“At least 15 to 20 persons gathered at around 7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused and the tractor has been removed. Legal action is being taken in the matter and identity of the persons involved is being ascertained,” DCP (New Delhi district), Dr Eish Singhal, said.

Locals told the police that the group was also chanting slogans before setting the vehicle ablaze.

