Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: Positivity rate dips, total cases cross 85,000

Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 care Centre being prepared at CWG Village in east Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 care Centre being prepared at CWG Village in east Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Live Updates: With Delhi’s coronavirus cases reaching 85,161 and death toll soaring to 2,680, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that his government will start a plasma bank within the next two days at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Describing the decision as “a first-of-its-kind initiative”, Kejriwal appealed to those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma at the Institute. So far, 56,235 patients have been listed in Delhi under the “recovered/discharged/migrated” category.

Also, as the number of daily coronavirus tests conducted in the capital increases — from 6,070 on June 1 to 16,157 on Monday, June 29 — the positivity rate has dipped. According to data shared by the Delhi government, the city’s average weekly positivity rate has gone from its highest point of 31% in the second week of June to 18% in the previous week, June 22 to 28. The city has managed to ramp up testing over the past two weeks, especially after antigen testing kits.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it was facing manpower shortage with thousands of healthcare professionals being infected and losing four doctors to Covid-19.

Also, there is no fresh word on the extension of lockdown yet in the national capital. The current lockdown period ends today. Earlier this month, Delhi had rejected the possibilities of another round of stringent lockdown.