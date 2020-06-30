scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: Positivity rate dips, total cases cross 85,000

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Update: According to data shared by the Delhi government, the city’s average weekly positivity rate has gone from its highest point of 31% in the second week of June to 18% in the previous week, June 22 to 28.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2020 9:36:38 am
delhi news, delhi coronavirus, coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus india, india new, delhi coronavirus cases, delhi coronavirus cases latest news, delhi corona, delhi corona cases, delhi covid 19 tracker, delhi coronavirus latest news, delhi lockdown extension, delhi lockdown extension news, delhi lockdown extension latest news, covid 19 tracker, dlehi corona cases today update corona cases in india, delhi covid 19 news Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 care Centre being prepared at CWG Village in east Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Live Updates: With Delhi’s coronavirus cases reaching 85,161 and death toll soaring to 2,680, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that his government will start a plasma bank within the next two days at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Describing the decision as “a first-of-its-kind initiative”, Kejriwal appealed to those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma at the Institute. So far, 56,235 patients have been listed in Delhi under the “recovered/discharged/migrated” category.

Also, as the number of daily coronavirus tests conducted in the capital increases — from 6,070 on June 1 to 16,157 on Monday, June 29 — the positivity rate has dipped. According to data shared by the Delhi government, the city’s average weekly positivity rate has gone from its highest point of 31% in the second week of June to 18% in the previous week, June 22 to 28. The city has managed to ramp up testing over the past two weeks, especially after antigen testing kits.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it was facing manpower shortage with thousands of healthcare professionals being infected and losing four doctors to Covid-19.

Also, there is no fresh word on the extension of lockdown yet in the national capital. The current lockdown period ends today. Earlier this month, Delhi had rejected the possibilities of another round of stringent lockdown.

Live Blog

Delhi’s coronavirus  LIVE updates: Total Covid-19 cases cross 85,000, death toll at 2,680; Arvind Kejriwal-led government to start a plasma bank within the next two days. Follow all the updates on the pandemic from Delhi here

09:33 (IST)30 Jun 2020
Welcome to our Delhi Coronavirus LIVE blog

Welcome to our Delhi Coronavirus LIVE blog. The Covid-19 cases in the national Capital stand at 85,161 and the death toll has soared to 2,680.  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that his government will start a plasma bank within the next two days at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Follow this space to track the latest developments.

delhi news, delhi coronavirus, coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus india, india new, delhi coronavirus cases, delhi coronavirus cases latest news, delhi corona, delhi corona cases, delhi covid 19 tracker, delhi coronavirus latest news, delhi lockdown extension, delhi lockdown extension news, delhi lockdown extension latest news, covid 19 tracker, dlehi corona cases today update corona cases in india, delhi covid 19 news Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference.

Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates

According to Delhi government data, the daily average new bed occupancy was 238 in the first week of June. While for the week ending June 28, an average of 27 more people were discharged per day as compared to those who were admitted.

The first week of the month was the toughest for the city, as 1,664 more people were admitted to hospitals than were discharged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Saturday that there was a shortage of beds seen in the city at the time, following which death toll had also risen. At present, there are 13,410 Covid beds in Delhi, of which 7,389 are unoccupied.

The door-to-door screening in the city, to cover every household by July 6 to ascertain how many people have Covid-like symptoms, will meanwhile be delayed.

According to officials, a meeting was held in the Ministry of Home Affairs where the progress of screening and testing in containment zones was discussed. After directions from the ministry, containment zones have been redrawn and their number went up from around 260 on Thursday to 435 on Monday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd