‘Terrorists may pose threat’, Delhi Police prohibits paragliders, hot-air balloons till Independence Day

'Sub-conventional aerial platforms' like hot-air balloons are prohibited in Delhi (Express Photo: Partha Paul, Representational)

Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava Thursday issued an order prohibiting flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, UAV, hot-air balloons and para-jumping from aircraft in Delhi until Independence Day.

The order comes into force from July 16 and will be followed till August 16 for security reasons ahead of Independence Day.

The order says offenders will be booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

“It has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc,” the order stated.

The order has been sent to all DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs, police stations, NDMC, MCD. PWD, DDA and Delhi Cantonment Board, to affix it on notice boards.