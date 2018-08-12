Delhi: Independence Day close, police in tizzy over official’s missing vehicle

Officers had lodged an e-FIR after police were informed about the incident.. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Officers had lodged an e-FIR after police were informed about the incident.. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Several teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell and Crime Branch are working round-the-clock ahead of Independence Day to trace an Alto car, which belongs to an under secretary-rank official and was stolen from outside Nirman Vihar Metro station. The car, officials said, has the crucial Krishi Bhawan sticker.

Such is the urgency that on August 8, a message was flashed by DCP (east) Pankaj Singh to all SSPs across the country and SHOs in Delhi, informing them that they should be on the lookout for the missing vehicle.

Police said the silver coloured Maruti Alto was stolen from outside Nirman Vihar Metro station in east Delhi on June 10, and officers had lodged an e-FIR after police were informed about the incident.

“Initial investigation revealed that the owner of the car is an under secretary in the Ministry of Personnel, and was earlier posted at Krishi Bhawan. That’s when the car sticker was issued to him,” a senior police officer said, adding that during investigation, CCTV footage from the area was scanned and locals were questioned. However, no breakthrough has been made so far.

Sources said police initially suspected that the car had been towed by an agency, but after checking with all departments, they discovered that it had been stolen from outside the Metro station.

As Independence Day approaches, the theft has sent detection units into a tizzy, with a massive search launched to recover the vehicle. All police personnel, including local beat officers, have been asked to keep a lookout for the vehicle, police said.

Security agencies had earlier issued an alert that there was a possibility of terrorists trying to use a car, including a police vehicle, in the run-up to August 15.

In the first week of August, 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police had a meeting with SHOs, and directed them that no staff vehicle should be abandoned even for a moment.

