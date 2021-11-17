Delhi income to match Singapore’s, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the state government’s aim was to bring Delhi’s per capita income to the level of Singapore’s by 2047, hundredth year of India’s independence.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to improve the country’s economy and accelerate development in states. “In Delhi, the growth rate has been 11-12 per cent over the last 5-6 years. Delhi’s contribution to the country’s GDP is 4.4 per cent despite having only 1.49 per cent of the country’s population. Delhi’s per capita income is 3 lakh 54 thousand, which is three times the national per capita income standard,” Sisodia said.

The government’s focus is on health, education and the environment, he said.