Incentives, waivers part of Delhi’s plan to phase out old trucks and buses, curb pollution

The proposed measures are aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and accelerating the adoption of cleaner transport. (File Photo)

With an aim to phase out old trucks and buses in the Capital to curb air pollution, the Delhi government has started the process to implement Centre’s ‘Naya Safar Yojana’ and promote vehicles compliant with stringent BS VI emission standards and electric trucks through tax concessions, registration fee waivers and other incentives, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday.

The ‘Naya Safar Yojana’ aims to address the issue of vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR through a combination of financial incentives, tax concessions and scrappage-linked benefits.

It targets owners of BS-IV (emission norms enforced across India from April 2017 to March 2020) vehicles and older trucks and buses, encouraging voluntary fleet modernisation while strengthening the region’s efforts towards cleaner and more sustainable transport. BS-VI norms officially went into effect nationwide on April 1, 2020, to significantly reduce vehicular pollution.