Incentives, waivers part of Delhi’s plan to phase out old trucks and buses, curb pollution

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With an aim to phase out old trucks and buses in the Capital to curb air pollution, the Delhi government has started the process to implement Centre’s ‘Naya Safar Yojana’ and promote vehicles compliant with stringent BS VI emission standards and electric trucks through tax concessions, registration fee waivers and other incentives, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday.
The ‘Naya Safar Yojana’ aims to address the issue of vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR through a combination of financial incentives, tax concessions and scrappage-linked benefits.
It targets owners of BS-IV (emission norms enforced across India from April 2017 to March 2020) vehicles and older trucks and buses, encouraging voluntary fleet modernisation while strengthening the region’s efforts towards cleaner and more sustainable transport. BS-VI norms officially went into effect nationwide on April 1, 2020, to significantly reduce vehicular pollution.
“By working in close coordination with the Centre, we are creating an enabling framework that encourages voluntary fleet modernisation while contributing to long-term economic growth and a greener future for Delhi and the entire NCR,” said the Minister.
Under the scheme, the Delhi government will extend 100% Motor Vehicle Tax concession for eligible new vehicles, and 50% concession for eligible used vehicles for 10 years. It also offers discounts on registration fees, and waiver of pending road tax and fitness penalty liabilities for eligible vehicles.
“These benefits will complement incentives being provided by the Central government, including interest subvention, fuel vouchers or one-time EV benefits, and discounts from participating vehicle manufacturers…It is expected to benefit nearly 2.07 lakh private truck and bus owners across Delhi-NCR, while promoting scientific scrapping of old commercial vehicles through Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities,” the Minister underlined.
He said that special provisions have also been made for Delhi, under which light goods vehicles purchased through the scheme must be electric vehicles, while buses must be BS-VI compliant, CNG or electric vehicles.
The total outlay of the scheme is Rs 9,585 crore, with the Central government contributing Rs 5,041 crore through National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The scheme will be implemented through a fully digital Naya Safar Portal, enabling real-time eligibility verification, automated benefit disbursal and end-to-end monitoring. It will remain open for eligible beneficiaries for a period of two years, said the Minister.
The Delhi Transport department will issue the necessary notifications and formulate the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in coordination with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and other agencies concerned to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme across the Capital, the Minister added.
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