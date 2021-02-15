Delhi: In the works, scheme for electric 3-wheelers

A charging station for e-vehicles. As per the previous policy, e-rickshaws were given a subsidy of Rs 30,000. This has now been extended to e-autos, e-carts and loaders. (Express photo)

The Delhi government is working on a policy to facilitate the registration of electric three-wheelers in the city, as part of its ambitious electric vehicle policy notified last year.

As per the previous policy, e-rickshaws were given a subsidy of Rs 30,000. This has now been extended to e-autos, e-carts and loaders. Under the new policy, incentives of up to Rs 7,500 will be made available for scrapping and de-registering old CNG auto rickshaws registered in Delhi. Road tax and registration fees have been waived for all electric vehicles.

“Two and three-wheelers contribute to two-thirds of the pollution in Delhi. Three wheelers run on the road for 12-16 hours every day. The focus of Delhi EV policy towards transition in this segment will benefit Delhi’s air quality,” Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Sunday.

The EV policy has a target of ensuring that by 2024, EVs account for 25% of all new vehicle registrations in the city. It has provisions for low-interest loans for battery-run commercial vehicles like buses and trucks. The policy lays a particular emphasis in the category of two-wheelers, autos, and goods carriers. In case of bikes, there is a maximum incentive of upto Rs 30,000 per bike. There will be no cap on the number of e-autos unlike CNG-run ones which cannot exceed 1 lakh in the city. In case of four-wheelers, the first 1,000 purchases of e-cars stand to get subsidies of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, while e-rickshaws have a top speed of 25 kmph, e-autos are comparable to CNG autos and have top speed of around 50-60 kmph and can travel longer distances.“E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last-mile connectivity in Delhi. The government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos,” Gahlot said.

At present, 177 three-wheeler models are eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives. Tenders for installation of 500 charging points at 100 sites across the city have also been floated. These will have slow chargers that are suitable for two and three wheelers.

“Subsidies provided by the Delhi government under EV policy on electric three wheelers reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 26%. By switching to e-autos, an individual buyer can save approximately Rs 29,000 annually. Similarly, subsidies provided on electric three wheeler e-rickshaws under the Delhi EV policy reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 33%,” Gahlot said.