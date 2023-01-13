Delhi in the dark part 4: Twilight zones in Dwarka

For part 4 of our series on Delhi’s dark spots, The Indian Express travelled to the suburbs of Southwest Delhi, Dwarka sub-city, late Wednesday night. What we discovered was a well-planned neighbourhood with 30-foot-wide streets and gated apartments. But even in this area, characterised by high-rise apartments, DDA flats, public schools, parks and gardens, several stretches were shrouded in darkness.

The sub-city is maintained by the Delhi Development Authority. The Indian Express travelled on two routes — Golf Link Residency to IP University and Dwarka Sector 10 (Jain temple to Kejriwal Chowk near Golok Dham). Here is what we found:

– A chowk near Akshardham Apartments in Sector 19, had lights, but these were dimly lit as they were covered by tree branches. From here, the road went towards the Dwarka Sector 12 Metro station, where the lights were not lit. The streets too had insufficient light poles.

There were a total of 54 lights on a 3-km stretch from near Dwarka Sector 12 Metro station, Golf Link Residency, of which most installed on the central median were not working. Only about 14 lights were working. On this stretch, till Sector 12 road near Shree Awas apartments, there were about 15 lights but only three were working.

Sector 10, Jain mandir stretch. Praveen Khanna Sector 10, Jain mandir stretch. Praveen Khanna

Further, for about a 1-km-long stretch till Sector 13 Golf Course Road near a private hotel, there were around 13 streetlight poles and none were lit.

From there, near University Apartments, Sarvohit Residents’ Welfare Association till Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), there were 18 lights, one of which was a high mast one, and several of them were unlit. The stretch near IP University was brightly illuminated by lights emitted from the university gate.

The Indian Express then travelled between Sector 3 main road and Sector 10 Metro station and found several streets in darkness. From the Sector 10 Metro station, there was no light. The area was surrounded by a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) building and the road connecting to Gurgaon also wore a deserted look with lack of functional lights. Several poles had no light fittings on them.

From Golf Link Residency in Dwarka 18 Pocket B, there were only three street poles installed on a 300-metre stretch.

– Starting from Dabri-Gurgaon Road traffic intersection, a 1.2-km stretch from near the Jain temple goes towards Kejriwal Chowk, where a high-mast national flag is installed – except a small patch around the flag, not one illuminated light was spotted on the entire stretch.

The stretch had several private schools on both sides — Shri Ram School, Vandana International School, IP international school — and a whole lane of residential flats — Pacific Apartments, Thiruvizha Apartments, Saksham, Madhur Jiwan, The Great Lyallpur and CGHS apartments. It also houses a private hospital, IP diagnostics. There were a total of 30 streetlight poles on this stretch — all unilluminated. At some points, the lanes were dimly illuminated by lights installed inside the residential apartments.

On all stretches The Indian Express visited, no police presence was noticed. When contacted, senior police officers of the range denied claims of less force in the area.

The DDA did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Matiala MLA Gulab Singh, under whose constituency some portions of Dwarka sub-city come under, did not respond to queries.