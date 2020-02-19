Delhi: In Saurabh Bharadwaj’s constituency, monthly Sundar Kand paath

MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj at the Sundar Kand paath. A narrow lane just outside a Shiv temple in Chirag Dilli was the venue for the paath on Tuesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj at the Sundar Kand paath. A narrow lane just outside a Shiv temple in Chirag Dilli was the venue for the paath on Tuesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A ‘Sundar Kand’ paath held in Chirag Delhi Tuesday by Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj was the first of many such paaths that will be held every first Tuesday of the month in his constituency.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bharadwaj said he was hopeful that “almost 20 other MLAs” who have shown an interest in the event would also hold it in their constituencies soon.

Explaining the idea behind the paath, Bharadwaj said, “This started a month ago when (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal visited a Hanuman temple and the BJP made fun of him. He then recited the Hanuman Chalisa and the BJP made fun of him… The election results were declared on a Tuesday, on the day of Hanuman, and we decided that we will not let the BJP forget this Tuesday and Hanuman. So that’s why we are doing it.”

Later in the day, he tweeted, “BJP/Congress leaders may be fuming but people, irrespective of their political views, are happy to be part of Sundar Kand paath. It’s so positive.”

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj also said that he had “received advanced bookings as well as sponsors for the programmes”.

At Chirag Delhi, a narrow lane just outside a Shiv temple was the venue for the paath Tuesday, where idols of Lord Ram, Hanuman and other deities were kept. Residents, along with Bharadwaj, offered prayers and recited bhajans.

The crowd of largely middle-aged or elderly residents who gathered for the paath praised the initiative.

Chirag Delhi resident Suman Dagar (55) said, “The election results had come on a Tuesday, which is the day of Lord Hanuman, and it was a great result. So it’s important to thank him for it, right? We like Saurabh ji very much, so we came here, and also to seek blessings of god.”

Savitri (62), a resident of Sheikh Sarai, said the event was a good way to create a community space. “Saurabh doesn’t have any ego and always greets us whenever he gets the chance. Functions like these are good for him and the party,” she said.

Mamta Verma, an AAP volunteer, said, “This is a purification of sort, which everyone needs, and it is important for the party too. The BJP thinks only they are Hindus; this is not the case.”

