Delhi: In pilot project, 95 anganwadis will deliver ration home

With anganwadi centres (AWCs) across the city shut because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi government has decided to resume limited supply of supplementary nutrition to beneficiaries and home delivery of food by some centres.

Services of all 10,897 AWCs in Delhi have been suspended till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

The Indian Express had earlier reported on how this has put on hold the provision of hot meals and nutrition rations to beneficiaries, including children up till the age of three, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

On Wednesday, the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) ordered that the supplier contractors provide panjiri or paushtic laddoos — with 500 calories and 15-20 grams of protein — per beneficiary to all anganwadi centres.

However, the supply of hot meals will not be resumed for the time being.

While the family member of a beneficiary will have to go to the anganwadi centre concerned to collect the ration from the worker, at 95 centres, they will be delivered to homes by workers.

“… as a pilot project, one AWC will be selected in each project area (there are 95 projects with around 100 AWCs under each) where the Child Development Project Officer shall ensure that food items are delivered at doorstep to all beneficiaries in that AWC,” the order read.

On Wednesday, members of Campaign Against Hunger and Malnutrition had met with WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam to request for an alternate way to ensure that the supply of supplementary nutrition is resumed.

