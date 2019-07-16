Delhi: In North civic body, protest and garbage reaches door of commissioner

Congress councillor Guddi Devi Monday dumped trash in front of the offices of North Corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi and mayor Avtar Singh, alleging poor sanitation condition in her ward.

Advertising

The Malka Ganj ward councillor first deposited dry waste in front of Singh’s office, soon after the House was adjourned for the day in the wake of the death of a councillor. She then put garbage outside Joshi’s door. “I have told the commissioner at least three-four times to allot more sanitation workers in my area. She kept giving assurances but nothing happened,” Devi said. She said she had flagged the issue with the mayor as well.

“There were more than 200 sanitation workers in my ward till a year ago, which has been reduced to around 85 in the name of equal distribution of workers in each ward… I was told that since my ward is small, I have been allotted less workers, but later I realised, that while mayors and senior leaders have abundant sanitation workers in their area, the opposition Congress councillors have been left with less safai karamcharis,” she alleged.

When contacted, Joshi said, “I have no idea since I was busy with something else. She did not meet me so I have no idea what her grievance is.”

Advertising

Sources in the corporation said the issue of unequal distribution of workers has led to confrontation between leaders in the past too. “I had gone to a child’s funeral and the family was sitting next to a mound of filth… If in my ward, people can live alongside garbage, these big officials also know what it means to live that life,” Devi said.

Mayor Singh said Devi never came to discuss the issue: “If she has a grievance, she can come to me, I will definitely get it resolved.”