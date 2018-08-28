Delhi: In murder of 17-year-old, poem emerges as crucial evidence

Family of Shreya Sharma, who was found dead in Rohini’s Sector 17 last year. (Express Archive) Family of Shreya Sharma, who was found dead in Rohini’s Sector 17 last year. (Express Archive)

“I wish I were dead, every time I close my eyes, I see dark paradise. I am tired of being here, suppressed by my own fears… We went from playing with our toys to become toys ourselves. So boys will be boys and we women will never tell.”

This extract from a poem by Shreya Sharma (17), murdered last year by her school senior, is part of the evidence produced in a Delhi court to show the “suffering and agony” she faced.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Bansal read out the poem as part of his order, while handing out life imprisonment to the convict Sarthak Kapoor. In an earlier hearing, the court had said: “It is a case of jilted lover who wanted the deceased back at any cost. He applied all tactics, extended threats, but when he did not succeed in getting her back, eliminated her.”

Sharma’s poem also emerged as key evidence for another reason: It was found at the accused’s home, and according to the prosecution, shows that she was with him during the last minutes of her life.

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor, the girl posted the poem online and told the accused that she was coming to meet him and hand over a copy. The poem was also sent for forensic analysis and the handwriting expert opined that Sharma had written it, court records show.

Sharma, a Class XII student was choked to death in Rohini’s Sector 17 on August 16 last year by Kapoor, who was 19 at the time. Her body was found in a narrow lane near her home. The court, while convicting Kapoor, had said he used to frequently harass her.

During the hearing on the quantum of sentence, the counsel for the convict said he is 19 years old with no previous criminal record. He also said he is a good student and the murder was not planned. However, the prosecutor said the murder created a void in the girl’s family, which “cannot be filled”. The prosecutor also said it was a “gruesome murder” and prayed for severe punishment.

ASJ Bansal asked the convict if he wanted to say anything, but he refused.

The court then said: “It was a well-planned cold-blooded murder. He communicated with her on Instagram his intentions to kill her, and executed the same as a professional in a cold-blooded manner without using a weapon. Keeping in view of the facts, and at the same time that he is of young age and the case that does not fall within the rarest of rare category, the convict is sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment…”

