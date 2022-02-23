Delhi: In most riot cases, probe still on, trial yet to begin

Two years since the Northeast Delhi riots, the 758 cases registered to probe the violence are lingering on — investigation in 50% of the FIRs is still pending and trial has commenced only in at least 25% of the cases where police have filed chargesheets against the accused.

In the data submitted to Delhi High Court on January 27, police had said chargesheets have been filed in 367 cases and the investigation was pending in 384. While cancellation has been filed in three cases, four FIRs were quashed by the High Court last year. In at least 235 out of the 367 cases where chargesheets have been filed, police said the supplementary investigation remains pending.

At Sunrise Public School in Loni, where around 300 kids, mostly from riot-hit families, study. (Anand Mohan J) At Sunrise Public School in Loni, where around 300 kids, mostly from riot-hit families, study. (Anand Mohan J)

Between October 2021 and January 2022, police had filed chargesheets in only six cases.

As many as 695 out of the total 758 are being investigated by Northeast Delhi police. Sixty-two cases were transferred to the Crime Branch and three dedicated SITs have been set up to probe them.

The Crime Branch has been probing murder cases connected to the riots. Investigation has been completed in a majority of those cases. While investigation is pending in eight of the cases alleging offence under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder), chargesheets have been filed in 37.

In the main case alleging larger conspiracy behind the riots, chargesheets have been filed against several student activists but according to the Special Cell, the supplementary investigation continues to remain pending in it as well.

The police status report was submitted before the High Court in a bunch of petitions connected to the 2020 violence. The cases in the High Court too have remained in limbo.

After a hiatus of many months and transfer to a different bench, the High Court last month began hearing the cases seeking SIT investigation and action against various political leaders for alleged hate speeches along with action against police officials for allegedly being complicit in the riots. While the matter is listed for hearing on Thursday, most of the prayers in the petitions have become infructuous with time.

According to police data, only 92 cases before the trial courts have reached the stage of actual trial where prosecution evidence is being presented. A total of 209 cases are at the stage of ‘argument on charge’. While accused have been discharged in five cases, acquittals have taken place in four cases.